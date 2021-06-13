Adina ‘sets stage on fire’ at the 22nd VGMA Xperience Concert

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 June 2021

• Ghanaian singer, Adina Thembi, went wild at the 2021 VGMA Xperience concert which took place in Accra



• She performed back-to-back tunes with the backing of a solid live band team



• Her stagecraft was on point and patrons could not help but to catch a cruise of it



Ghanaian singer, Adina Thembi, took the audience by storm with a spectacular performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA’s) Xperience concert held on June 12, 2021.



Patrons gathered at the Accra International Conference Centre could not help but groove to Adina’s electrifying stage craft backed with a live band.



The 2-time VGMA Best Female Vocalist of the year performed a number of hit singles including ‘Take care of you’, ‘Killing me softly’, ‘Why’ among others.



She performed alongside other 2021 VGMA nominees including; KelvynBwoy, Amerado, Kwesi Arthur, Celestine Donkor, Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Camidoh among others.



Watch the video below:



