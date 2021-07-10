Adina’s voice is smokey - Abiana

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Fast-rising Neo-Soul singer and songwriter, and winner of the Best Female Vocalist award at the 2021 VGMAs, Abiana, has described her fellow vocalist, Adina’s voice as a Smokey one.



Following a listener’s comment which said that Abiana sounds like Adina, Dr. Cann, interviewing the singer on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, asked her whether anyone had ever said this to her, to which she replied in the negative.



To support her opinion that does not sound like Adina, Abiana said, “Her voice texture is very different. Adina’s voice is husky and heavy but mine is very thin. By husky, I mean it sounds dark and smokey.”



According to her, Adina is undoubtedly a good singer, however, their voices in comparison are two totally different sounds and textures, hence they do not sound the same.



Abiana, during the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards that was held only a few weeks ago, was adjudged Ghana’s Best Female Vocalist in the Year under review for her performance on the song ‘Adun Lei’.



The +233 Records signee beat five other competitive and very talented vocalists, Efe Grace, Yaayaa, Adina, Cina Soul, and Enuonyam to win the much-desired award.