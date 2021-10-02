Adina reacts to winning VGMAs

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian-South African singer and songwriter, Adina Thembi Ndamse, stage named Adina, has expressed how winning the awards at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA) made her feel.



According to her, winning Record of the Year and Reggae dancehall song of the Year was honourable and inspiring.



Describing how she felt about her wins to Kojo Manuel on Y 107.9 FM’s 'Dryve of Your Lyfe' show, she said, “It was humbling to see that I tried a totally different genre and it was able to yield these results. It is always humbling and it felt good.”



She believes this goes a long way to show that anything you put your mind to is possible and can be achieved.



“It doesn’t matter if it’s not your genre. If you really are feeling it and it is a vibe and you want to release it, go ahead and go for it,” she said.