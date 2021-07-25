Adina promises captivating performance on Pulse Hangout

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Sensational Ghanaian female songstress Adina Thembi is geared up for the third episode of MTN Pulse Hangout as she promises an electrifying live performance come Friday, July 30, 2021.



Adina who won the Album of the Year award at the recent VGMAs would get to vibe with pulsers on the interactive music platform.



In a promo video ahead of the show next week, Adina is already looking forward to getting up close with her fan base and is poised in delivering a good show on Friday.



Adina, who is considered one of the best female vocalists in the music industry, promised to thrill fans with back to back hits including "Why," "Take Care of You," "Makoma," among others.



Music Lovers can enjoy the show by downloading the MTN Pulse App and streaming on MTN's Facebook or YouTube platforms at exactly 7 pm next Friday.



Recent past performers on MTN Pulse Hangout include Kweku Darlington, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, DopeNation, among many others.