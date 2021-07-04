Adina 'displays' at Ghana Football Awards

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 July 2021

She has become one of Ghanaians’ favourites. Adina Thembi; the singer with soul and the pitch and yes she delivered again; another stunning performance, at the Ghana Football Awards.



The event which came off on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center saw many football personalities and clubs receive various prestigious awards in recognition of their hard work.



Adina who was one of the artistes billed to perform for the night wowed the crowd back to back with renditions of her hit songs ‘Take care of you’, ‘Makoma’, ‘Killing me softly’ among others.



Styled in a blend of African print and a shimmy fabric, the talented singer got the audience refreshed with her performances.



Meanwhile, Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew took home the biggest prize as Footballer of the year. Over fourteen personalities and institutions were awarded, with clubs like Accra Hearts of Oak taking home three awards on the night.



Watch Adina’s performance at the Ghana Football Awards below:



