Adepa Zela and Joe Mettle; two gospel history makers release new hit ‘My Miracle’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: Charter House

The Reigning MTN Hitmaker Season nine (9) Winner, Adepa Zela, is about to release her second hit single, 'My Miracle'.



On this project, she teams up with the super sensational Gospel Artiste and VGMA Artiste Of The Year 2017 - Joe Mettle.



Her first single, 'Same God' which was released in March this year received rave reviews and also inspired some dance challenges on social media.



Zela, with this upcoming single, looks forward to ushering us into a spirit-filled experience together with Joe Mettle on her original song, 'My Miracle'.



Interesting to note, Adepa Zela is the first-ever gospel artiste to win Mtn Hitmaker, and Joe Mettle is the first-ever gospel artiste to win VGMA. These indeed are two history-making Miracles for both Joe and Zela, hence the birth of 'My Miracle'.



'My Miracle' will be finally available on all stream sites on Wednesday, 22nd September 2021. Don’t miss out on this one. Be the first to catch it on Wednesday!!!