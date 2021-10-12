Adelaide the Seer reveals why she parted ways with DopeNation

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Promising Ghanaian singer, Adelaide the Seer, has disclosed reasons why she separated with her former management, DopeNation.



In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Elsie Lamar on Talkertaiment, Adelaide who is visually impaired revealed that she needed ample time to attend to her health needs, a situation which did not sit down well with the twins.



“It wasn’t really an issue. I had to go on a health break. So considering the break and everything around me, I felt I shouldn’t sign because it was going to come with a lot of responsibilities so I just had to pull out,” she clarified to host Elsie.



Asked how she initially got in touch with them, Adelaide said;



“Everybody saw me out with them some months ago and this was because they were running a promo; they were giving beats to five up-and-coming artistes and they chose me first; so that is when we did ‘Wire Me’. So after Wire Me, it got interesting and that’s when we did ‘What A God’; and there’s one more song that hasn’t been released.”



When asked by host Elsie Lamar why her account got deleted after she left, Adelaide said;



“Because I couldn’t sign with them, they said they can’t give me the handles. Because I’m no longer working with them, I had to create new handles.



Adelaide further recounted her exultant moments whiles working with the music duo.

