Adekunle Gold has undergone a huge transformation - 2face

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as '2face', has praised Adekunle Gold for what he termed as a 'massive improvement' in his music career.





Adekunle Gold has undergone the most remarkable change, according to 2face, who also observed that he has had several hit songs in the last two years.





On his Instagram story, the 2baba wrote:



"I just want to assume that it is only me that noticed that AG Baby smashed the last two years with hits back to back? Plus the maddest transformation. Abi I no well?”.



It is no secret that Adekunle Gold has served fans with chart-topping tunes and great bangers consistently for a while now.



Adekunle who used to be somewhat 'underground' has broken into the limelight with numerous hit songs including; 'Okay', 'High', 'Something different', and many others.





Read 2baba's post below:



