Address adulteration of Ghanaian culture- Tourism Minister to new boards

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Awal has charged newly constituted Governing Boards of Institutions under his Ministry to be innovative in their role to align with the President’s vision of making Ghana the most preferred tourism destination in the sub-region.



The Boards which were inaugurated in Accra, are the National Film Authority, National Commission on Culture, and the Ghana National Theatre.



At separate ceremonies to usher them in, Dr Awal tasked members of the National Film Authority, in particular, to leverage on the unique Ghanaian culture and ecosystem. The Board Chairman of the National Film Authority, David Dontoh said the challenges confronting the industry are numerous yet surmountable.



He said considering the calibre of personalities serving on the Board, there cannot be any justification for failure. The 3-newly inaugurated Governing Boards took the oaths of office and secrecy.



The Boards all have a membership of 14 except that of the National Theatre which has nine members under the Chairmanship of Nana Fredua-Agyeman Ofori-Atta.



The National Film Authority is under the Chairmanship of Veteran Actor David Dontoh with the Sector Minister Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, doubling as the Board Chairman of the Commission on Culture.



In his inaugural address, Dr Awal said Tourism, Arts and Culture are interlinked and are strategic to the sector in many ways. He tasked the Commission on Culture, in particular, to be strategic and address the fast adulteration of the Ghanaian culture.



To this end, a new Cultural Policy to reflect the rich diversity of the Ghanaian Culture would be developed



Board Chairman of the National Theatre, Nana Fredua-Agyeman Ofori-Atta expressed appreciation to the President for the confidence reposed in them pledging that they are ready to deliver on the mandate of the Board which requires the unflinching support of the Ministry.