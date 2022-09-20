Addi Self claims title as Ghana's youth president

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Addi Self, a Ghanaian Dancehall singer and leader of the Self Nation, has disclosed that service to the youth has earned him the title of Ghana's youth president.



According to the 'Loyalty' singer, he is vocal on matters that affect the youth, especially those in the Zongo communities where he hails from.



He has also contributed his quota to solving some of the pressing needs of Zongo youth.



The former SM Militant sharing the warm reception received from his teaming fans in the senior high schools he recently toured indicated that he got the masses.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni he said: "I really love my Senior High School students because I believe their energy is different and they are really supportive...I feel like I have the younger generation more. It was a great vibe so we started the Self Love School Tour. I went to a couple of schools and it was a great vibe.



"Some people call me the youth president because I am the one who tries to always speak up for the youth, especially the Zongos where I am coming from. I try to speak out and make sure that people hear it."



Addi Self opened up on his intention to build a more formidable fan base made up of more Ghanaian youth.



"They just love the vibe. They love Addi Self and whatever am bringing to the table so I just really appreciate them and I would love to continue to give them more entertainment, education and everything around music," he told GhanaWeb.





