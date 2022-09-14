Actress reveals how to spot a pretentious woman

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Amma Serwaa, Ghanaian fashion designer and actress has disclosed to men how they can find out if their women do not love them.



According to her, it is very difficult to find out whether or not a woman loves a man because women are very good at pretending.



Speaking to Adwen the Love Doctor, on e.tv Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen Show’, Amma Serwaa said, “If a woman decides to pretend to love you and you’re not careful as a man, you might fall for her deceit because they are so good at pretending.”



Talking about how to find out when a woman doesn’t love you, she noted that, “a woman pretending to love you does not talk about her future with you because she does not see you in it. The least thing you do irritates her hence, you can try and do everything you think will please her but she will never see it as such.



"A woman who does not love you can also go as far as not kissing you whiles having sex because she doesn’t have feelings for you,” she added.



The actress emphasized that although there are some who will ignore the fact that they have no feelings for the man, they will kiss their lovers and do everything to make them think they love them whereas, it’s all pretense.



She went on to state that “a woman who does not love you will always treat you as an option and not a priority because that is how they see you.



They only call you when they need something urgently and they know you’re the only one who can help them at that time,” she stated.



She cautioned men to be smart, and get to know the women they date very well in order to avoid falling victim to women who do not love them.