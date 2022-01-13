Actress Vicky Zugah's mother dies after five years of battling with illness

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Actress Vicky Zugah has revealed that her mum has tragically passed away.



Zugah took to Instagram this afternoon to cry out about the sad news of her mum’s passing.



Heartbroken Zugah revealed her mum had been battling illness for a long time and finally succumbed.



According to her, she has been sick for the past five years.



The actress recounted how her mum reassured her whenever she was worried.



However, she could not survive in the end.



Zugah wrote: “For five years you fought. For five years I waited for a miracle. For five years you held on. I was advised not to post or talk about your illness on social media till you heal completely so I waited for Mum. I waited for that testimony.



“Today you gave up on me and my siblings. Today you left a vacuum. A space no one can fill. I refuse to question God! Rest in heavenly peace mama. I love you. I miss you already.”



