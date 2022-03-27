You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 03 27Article 1500644

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: SammyKay Media

Actress Vicky Zugah breaks down in tears as her late mum finally goes home

Martha Ankomah, Gloria Sarfo, Kalsoume Sinare, Prince David Osei and many others were at the funeral play videoMartha Ankomah, Gloria Sarfo, Kalsoume Sinare, Prince David Osei and many others were at the funeral

Ghanaian actress and presenter, Vicky Zugah broke down in tears at her mother’s funeral held today, Saturday, March 26th 2021.

In videos sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Vicky Zugah could be seen shedding tears as she bids goodbye to her mother.

The actress could not stand after seeing her mother’s lifeless body in a coffin, she broke down in tears and couldn’t hold herself, People around gad to help her to stay on her feet as she shed tears of pain.

She however received love and support from some entertainment players, friends and family members at the funeral with their presence.

