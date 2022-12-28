Actress Rita Dominic reacts to allegations of wrecking Fidelis Anosike’s former marriage

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: naijanews.com

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has reacted to claims of dating her husband, Fidelis Anosike, while he was still married to his ex-wife.



A lady identified as Winter Berry, on Twitter alleged that Rita is among the female Nollywood stars who have wrecked people’s homes.



The Twitter user also made reference to Mercy Johnson, Rosy Meurer, and Ivy Ifeoma, the new girlfriend of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye.



According to the Winter Berry, the aforementioned female celebrities perfectly played the roles of side chic before they wrecked the home of their current husband.



The tweet read: “Rita Dominic was dating Fidelis while the man was still with his last wife. Meurer was dating Churchill while Churchill was married to Tonto. Ifeoma has been dating Paul Okoye since 2020. Mercy Johnson was dating Prince, & Ruth his wife was crying. Lol. Judy is actually a nice learner.



“If Paul just made that girls & just showed you guys, with all that old video digging & backlash, it would have torn them apart. But Ifeoma’s video may actually have been in reference to Paul Okoye, from the days of “REASON WITH ME”.



“Meurer and Rita actually played the perfect side chic till they ran out Tonto & Dude’s wife out. Smart ladies. Ever have that sibling(s) that is always jumping house duties, but the day you are flagged or punished, he or she suddenly becomes obedient & a saint child? Making you the bad person (maybe that you actually are) those divorced wives can relate”.



Reacting to this, Rita Dominic, in a post shared on Twitter slammed the lady describing the allegations as terrible lies aimed at feeding gullible people.



She tweeted: “People are celebrating the birth of Christ while this guttersnipe is on Twitter making up terrible lies to feed gullible people.”