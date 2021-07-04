Actress Portia Asare remarries

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Kumawood actress, Portia Asare Boateng, has tied the knot for the second time with her new lover, Raymond Kwaku Marfo, who is the Chief Executive Officer of RKM group of companies.



It will be recalled that the first marriage of the actress to one Rev John Wilberforce Aidoo, ended somewhere in 2019 because she was supposedly unhappy.



According to the actress, whose marriage ended three years ago, there was no point in staying in the marriage when she was not happy.



Videos, which have gone viral on social media, captured a colourful kente-themed ceremony held in strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



The two love birds were spotted in green and peach kente outfits with the actress adorned with beads.



From the videos, scores of relatives and loved ones were also at the ceremony in their colourful shades of kente to share in their day.



See the photos below:







