Actress Nina of ‘Home Sweet Home’ ties the knot

Actress Evelyn Addo of ‘Home Sweet Home’ fame has received congratulatory messages from Ghanaians following news of her marriage.



Although official photos from the ceremony are yet to be released, Nina in a 5-seconds Instagram story gave followers a glimpse of her marriage ceremony as she was captured flaunting her wedding ring in a gold dress.



Her post comes in to confirm reports that she has tied the knot in a private event.



Also, one of her friends who was at the marriage ceremony shared an image of the newly wedded couple on Instagram with a “just married” tag.



Nina rose to fame when she featured in the popular Ghanaian television series, “Home Sweet Home’ alongside actress, Rama Brew and the late Kojo Dadson.