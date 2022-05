Entertainment of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian actress Christabel Ekeh has announced that she has given birth.



She made this known in a mother’s day post where she shared photos of her baby bump.



“Thank you, Jesus. Happy mothers day to all mothers, waiting for mothers, and myself. We are truly blessed,” her post read.



This has come as a shock to many because nothing much has been heard about the actress for a very long time.