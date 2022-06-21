Actress Bimbo Ademoye pulls pregnancy prank on dad, celebrities react

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular actress, Bimbo Ademoye played a daring prank on her father in celebration of Father’s Day.



The actress took to her Instagram page to share a video. In the video, her father was heard telling someone on a call that he was taking his sick daughter to the hospital.



The prank has generated a number of comments from Nigerians.



As he entered the car, Bimbo pretended to answer a phone call, telling a friend that she suspects her illness was a symptom of pregnancy, then attempted to alight from the vehicle “so they can talk better.”



Captioning the video, the actress wrote, “Father’s day prank on my World. This man, in my next life, I would still want to be your child.



“I just recovered from malaria; so, I told him I started feeling feverish again. My dada took off his agbada(he was headed out) and said ‘let’s go to the clinic immediately." (he still treats us like babies).



“So, I pulled a prank. My nigga clearly wasn’t having it. Happy father’s day my hero. I love you with everything in me. The best dad in the universe. I’m so blessed to call you daddy. At least he didn’t curse my mother this time around. @Jeminaosunde Sorry I dragged you into this.”



See reactions below:





@toyin_abraham said: "The way daddy started dragging you is so funny."



@babyface_makeover commented: "He’s the best dad ever I love him so much, I wish I have a father."



@adesuaetomi laughed using the emoji



@iambisola laughed while she wished her dad "Happy Father’s Day Daddy"



@angelaeguavoen commented: "Popsy almost begin to throw you blow o. Happy Father’s Day Daddy."



@brodashaggi laughed using the emoji



lindaosifo commented: "Sorry sir"



