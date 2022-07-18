Actors with dwarfism deserve better roles, change the narrative - Abu Nationale

Entertainment of Monday, 18 July 2022

Abu Nationale makes a call to local movie producers



Abu sends words of encouragement to people living with dwarfism



Abu fights for better roles for 'short people'



Social media sensation, Abu Nationale, who doubles as a professional teacher, has called on movie directors and producers to desist from portraying people living with dwarfism as witches, wizards, and evil spirits in movies.



According to him, such characters only worsen their plight.



Abu lamented the negative perception created about men and women born with the condition that has earned them the tag as 'short people'.



He has therefore charged his colleagues to have self-confidence by venturing into any sector they dim fit, and not just acting.



"My people should have self-confidence. I am not condemning the movie or entertainment industry but we don't need to feature in movies or music videos.



"We are all venturing into the movie industry, but be unique. You can set up a business," he charged in an interview on the Aggressive Show with actor Kwaku Manu, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Abu, famed for his comic videos which come in the form of motivation, gave an example of how an American actor, Peter Dinklage, who played the role of Tyrion Lannister in the television show 'Game of Throne,' was portrayed as a clever dwarf.



He added that his role not only fetched him a fortune but also gave him a positive spotlight in the industry, a move Ghanaian producers can also adopt.



"Individuals can tap into our talent and offer us better positions. Also, producers have a role to play because, honestly, the roles they have been giving us increase our plight. I am not sure if any of us walks to the location and picks the role of a dwarf. We can go for bank manager roles, it is a team effort. We can all work together to change people's mentality about short people.



"In the series 'Game of Thrones', Tyrion Lannister who suffers dwarfism played a vital role and at a point, the story centered on him. I was told that he earned over 800 million dollars for his role... the home, society and the industry can come together and change the narrative," Abu said in the GhanaWeb monitored interview.



