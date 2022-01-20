Actors and movie producers back to work

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Ghana starts movie productions



Stars ready for new movies to premiere



Shirley Frimpong Manso and Ivan Quashigah hopeful for Ghana Movie Industry



In several posts shared by some actors and actresses in the Ghana Movie Industry, one cannot hold back the excitement as it is believed that the industry is rising to its feet again.



Actors and actresses like Kafui Danku, Salma Mumin, LilWin, Yvonne Nelson, Gloria Safo, Eddie Nartey have all shared glimpses and made comments of the productions they are undertaking or have tackled.



The recent developments seen on their various social media handles are to inform the Ghanaian that they are back and working to deliver.



Yvonne Nelson recently shared a flyer of a movie she is to premiere. Lil Win and Salma Mumin on the other hand shared short videos of productions they are working on.



Previously, Ghanaians have had to complain about the decline the Ghana movie industry has had to undergo and with COVID-19, the situation worsened as productions came to a standstill and cinemas were closed.



According to a Graphic Showbiz report, two popular movie producers, Shirley Frimpong Manso and Ivan Quashigah spoke in retrospect for the Ghanaian movie industry.



According to Ivan Quashigah, producers have done quite well but not for commercial movies, however, this year will be different.



“We have also just started producing ‘Inspector Bediako’ which is the remake of the old ‘Inspector Bediako’. So basically, in terms of television, we have done quite a lot. However, we haven’t done much in terms of producing feature films for the cinemas.



“A few films have started coming out. We have seen ‘Savannah’ which has recently been premiered, and then ‘A Happy Surprise’ which is still showing. There was a collaboration between Germany and Ghana titled ‘Burger’ which was produced here and featured some Ghanaians and abroad. Adjetey Anang and Lydia Forson starred in that movie.” he said.



He added that the movie industry is hopeful, thanks to the funding they receive from DStv, which has gotten them busy and if that continues, Ghana movies were going to end up on Showmaxx.



“Definitely with the number of productions by courtesy Akwaaba Magic, lots of productions are going to take place. We are being asked to expand our capacity to be able to take care of all the productions. It means that the future looks bright for us.



Shirley Frimpong Manso also hammered on the fact that the Covid-19 virus still lingers and seeks to disrupt the easy operation of production but still keeps her hopes up.



“Silverbird opened in 2021 and it looks like a couple of Ghanaian movies have premiered in the place so hopefully when it comes to that aspect of the business things will probably pick up”, she said.



