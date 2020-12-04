Entertainment of Friday, 4 December 2020

Actors, actresses are only friend when there's a camera - Christiana Awuni

Actress Christiana Awuni has exposed the sharp divisions in the movie industry following the decision by colleagues to stab John Dumelo in the back by campaigning for his opponent in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.



According to her, people may think that they are united but when you get close to them, everything indicates that players in the movie industry are not united.



Her comment comes on the back of colleagues of actor John Dumelo who have thrown their weight behind Lydia Seyram Alhassan and have been seen publicly campaigning against their colleague.



To Christiana Awuni, it was needless for colleague actors to publicly campaign against their colleague because his presence in parliament could be beneficial for the industry.



“When you are far away you will think that we love ourselves nuts. When you get closer, you’ll know that we are not united. They shouldn’t have done this. Even if they support the woman, they shouldn’t have openly campaigned against their colleague. Even if you’ve been given money, you will finish spending it,” she said.



She wondered why movie actors who have been insulted by the same NPP Minister will sink so low to follow a party that doesn’t respect their craft.

