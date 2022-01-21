Actors Guild donation not ‘huge’, I was given only GH¢2,000 – Adwoa Pee

Entertainment of Friday, 21 January 2022

Veteran actress Adwoa Pee has said she has been taken aback over claims that the Ghana Actors Guild gave her a “huge amount” to enable her foot her medical bills.



A few days after GhanaWeb made a publication about the predicament of the actress who granted an interview Step 1 TV, reports were rife the association in 2020 made a cash donation.



Some actors, including Prince David Osei, Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah, Ellen White, Selly Galley, Kalsoume Sinare, Vicky Zugah, and Nikki Samonas were named among those said to have contributed to the course.



Although Adwoa Pee has confirmed receiving a cash donation from the guild, she has refuted the claim she was given a huge amount of money.



“I’m surprised at the Ghana Actors Guild saying they gave me huge sum of money. They only gave me GH¢2,000 that settled for one out of the 41 times I have been on admission which 90% cost me GH¢2,000 each. I have evidence”, she said in a post while displaying a screenshot of the transaction.



According to Adwoa Pee, she has spent over GH¢80,000 with the hope of recovering.



Known in real life as Helena Maame Adwoa Petreba Pieterson, the actress in an interview disclosed that she has been sick for the past three years. According to the actress, her health has been deteriorating despite spending all her savings on hospital bills.



“I’m battling spondylosis. It’s been a year. I feel pains all over my body. I’m told I have to undergo surgery. I’ve compared the prices of some countries to others”, she said.



“In America, we are looking at between sixty thousand and one hundred and ten thousand dollars. (USD60,000 – USD110,000). I beg you; I need help. I have a problem. I’m telling you now that I have a problem so, please come to my aid so I’ll have the amount for the surgery and get healed”, the actress added.



She told the host, Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, in that interview monitored by GhanaWeb that the experience has been terrible to the extent that there is a feeling of overpowering sadness that makes her wish death ends it all for her.



“Sometimes, I wish I just go to sleep and I’ll not wake up”, a sorrowful Adwoa Pee remarked while making some revelations.



“For the past three years, I’ve been sick. It started in 2018; it’s been one problem to the other for three years. It started with kidney stones. Within a span of three years, I’ve been admitted to the hospital 41 times. 90% of these times cost me about GH¢2,000 so just do the mathematics. I received support from donors, I spent all I had on treatment”, she said.