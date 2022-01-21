Actor in popular Ghanaian series ‘Things We Do for Love’ is dead

Entertainment of Friday, 21 January 2022

Lois, a popular character in one of Ghana’s all-time favourite TV series, ‘Things We Do for Love’, has been reported dead.



Adjetey Annan (Pusher), the main character in the series shown in the early 2000s, broke the sad news of Lois's death on social media today, January 21, 2022.



The Ghanaian actor shared snippets of the TV series where Lois was captured in full character and wrote as a caption; “



In the year 2000 u joined the #thingswedoforlove family, u brought with u such youthful exuberance making your character as "Lois" a memorable one. Marlene, we part ways with u too soon! We thank God for your life and example, growing into a young lady with a passion to live for Christ. My deepest condolences to your family. The Lord will watch over them. RIP.”



The cause of Lois’s death is however unknown.



Ghanaians after chancing upon Adjetey Annan’s post have trooped into his comment section to express their sadness and commiserate with the actor.



Known in real life as Marlene, she played the role of a freak and stubborn young girl and can also be remembered for her thick American accent.



Asides from her ‘stubborn girl’ role, Lois was also a complete chatterbox.



