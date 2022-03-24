Actor Kwaku Manu laments economic hardship

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Actor Kwaku Manu fears Ghana maybe heading into a dangerous situation, following the hike in prices of goods and services.



Adding his voice to several Ghanaians complaining about the economic hardship, he called for an urgent solution to the high cost of living in the country.



The veteran actor, in a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 23, revealed that he bought some wires for wiring his house one month ago which cost him GHs357 before he travelled abroad.



However, upon his return, he bought that same wire for GHs870 which is more than double the previous amount.



He added that the price of a ton of iron rods which was sold GHs600 now sells at GHs800 and the cost of cement has shot up from GHs49 to GHs59. He said, this will make it very difficult for the youth to build.



The actor who doubles as a musician said, “when it comes to fuel, people think, we are doing politics.”



According to him, he could formerly fill his tank with GHs600 for a week but when he came back, he filled his tank for GHs700 which lasted four days.



“We have oil in the country why can’t we use our 30% share to subsidize? Ghana is not that large”, he stated.



He feared that the youth may not be able to do anything meaningful with their lives because the systems are not favourable.