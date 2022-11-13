Actor Fred Amugi wishes, pleads for brand ambassadorial deals to mark birthday

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

For his 74 birthday, legendary Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi’s sole desire is to lend his star power to the corporate world to market their brands.



He wishes to be hoisted on billboards as a brand ambassador.



He noted it would be of no use if he ends up on a billboard after he is dead.



The award-winning actor made these comments in an interview before his 74th birthday which was on Saturday, 5 November 2022.



The footage was spotted on his Instagram page by Class News’ Prince Benjamin.



What “I’d want to have for my 74th birthday, is to see myself on billboards as a brand ambassador.



“I wouldn’t want to die before I’m mounted on billboards when I wouldn’t see what corporate Ghana did for me.



“So corporate Ghana, here I am, I am prepared to be a brand ambassador for your product. Use me while I am alive, not when I am dead and gone. Thank you,” he pensively appealed.



Apart from creative arts industry personalities, he also tagged companies like: Melcom, Unilever, Unicef Ghana, Kasapreko, UMB Bank, Unibank, Woodin, Lynx, MTN, Fly Africa World, Nestle, Voltic, etc.





In the comments, actor and TV personality Selly Galley assured Mr Amugi: "Beautiful [heart emoji]. We’ll all make this wish come true."Fred Amugi is a cast member for Director Pascal Aka's latest 'Gold Coast Lounge'.