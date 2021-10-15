Acting only gave me fame and nothing else – T.T Taxi Driver fame

Entertainment of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjetefio popularly known as T.T, has disclosed that the only benefit he got from his many years of acting was a good name and not riches.



According to him, for a very long time in his acting career, he was cheated and not paid his due. “And it was late to do anything about it when I found out.”



Talking to Kwabena Boafo on Happy 98.9 FM’s Obra Yi Edition of the NsemPii show, he said, “To be honest I got nothing out of acting except the fame. People occasionally gave me gifts alright.”



The movie legend stated that he has always loved to make and see people happy, and hearing people say he made them happy is something he deems as an achievement.



“I have always loved to impact people’s lives and make them happy, so I believe someday I will get my reward,” he said.



Citing an example he said, “When it came out that I was ill, I got people calling in from outside the country volunteering to contribute and help me seek medical attention. Most were willing to do so because they said I made their childhood fun and memorable. I consider all these as my reward. Although the money is also important, it is not always about the money but the fact that people see and appreciate what you do for them.”



The award-winning actor despite all the challenges and hardships shared says that he still has no regrets about going into acting because it is something he loved doing.



The Ghanaian actor has featured in over 100 movies and videos and he is best known for the lead character T.T in the Ghanaian TV series Taxi Driver.