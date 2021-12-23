Accra lights up for Christmas

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra 'shines' ahead of Christmas



Celebrants ready for Christmas



Major events lined up for Christmas celebration



Christmas in the capital city of Ghana is normally characterized by decorations and this year has not been any different.



Ahead of the Christmas festivities, sparkly lights designed in different forms such as stars, trees, and balls have been spotted at various vantage areas in the city.



The lights which can be seen in different colors have lit up various streets and interchanges in the city bringing the feeling of Christmas into the atmosphere.



For instance, the Danquah Circle in Osu has been well decorated.



Another area which can be seen with Christmas lights is the Airport roundabout. The lights brighten up the place and lead away from the roundabout unto adjoining streets.









