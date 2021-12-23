You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 23Article 1430158

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra lights up for Christmas

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Accra shines ahead of Christmas play videoAccra shines ahead of Christmas

Accra 'shines' ahead of Christmas

Celebrants ready for Christmas

Major events lined up for Christmas celebration

Christmas in the capital city of Ghana is normally characterized by decorations and this year has not been any different.

Ahead of the Christmas festivities, sparkly lights designed in different forms such as stars, trees, and balls have been spotted at various vantage areas in the city.

The lights which can be seen in different colors have lit up various streets and interchanges in the city bringing the feeling of Christmas into the atmosphere.

For instance, the Danquah Circle in Osu has been well decorated.

Another area which can be seen with Christmas lights is the Airport roundabout. The lights brighten up the place and lead away from the roundabout unto adjoining streets.




Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment