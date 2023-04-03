Accra in Paris Concert: I don’t know if it’s happening this year, I just gave a push – Anne Sophie Ave

Entertainment of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: sammykaymedia.com

It is almost a year now since the ‘Accra In Paris’ concert spearheaded by Anne Sophie Avè was organised in Paris, France.



The event was put together by the French Embassy in Ghana and former French Ambassador to Ghana H.E Anne Sophie Avè. This was in partnership with astute media personality Nathan Kwabena Anokye-Adisi (Bola Ray) and his Empire Entertainment team.



The conversation among Ghanaians is whether there would be another edition this year. Especially when the ever-loving Anne Sophie is no longer at the helm of affairs at the French Embassy in Ghana.



Anne Sophie Avè speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, indicated she does not know if it will happen this year.



According to her, the question as to whether the “Accra in Paris” will happen should be directed to the French Embassy. She said it would not be fair to sit on her successor.



She however added that, the new France ambassador has taken over and doing his way. The France Ambassador for Public Diplomacy in Africa said she just gave a push but the project can be carried out.



That notwithstanding, “Akosua” explained that the Accra in Paris concert can be taken over by an event organiser. She however admitted the tediousness in putting up such a concert. And added that, her role was a bit outside her normal duties.



Anne Sophie Avè and Ghanaians showed up for Accra in Paris concert last year

During last year’s edition, Ghanaian artistes, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Kwabena Kwabena alongside their french counterparts Passi and Orti moved the crowd. Somewhere in between, singer Fameye hopped on stage to thrill fans with his collaboration with Orti.



H.E Anne Sophie, Bola Ray and several dignitaries were all present to grace the concert.



The event had a packed auditorium at the Elysee Montmartre. It created a buzz and quickly jumped into the trending topic on social media at the time.



Some of the headline acts were Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Kwabena Kwabena. They dished out back-to-back hit songs with the hyped-up fans from all walks of life.



