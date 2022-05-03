Accra as a High-Profile Destination: Govts should partner with private sector - Silverfox boss

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An entertainment investor, Big Slim, has said that one of the surest ways of making a place like Accra a high-profile destination for tourism and entertainment is through close collaboration between governments and the private sector.



He said that it takes state institutions being interested in private businesses enough to allow them to also invest in such things as tourism.



This, he believes, will help a city like Accra become a high-profile destination on the continent.



“It’s up to myself and some of my colleagues in the business, I can mention a few like Twist, Bloom Bar, and all those kinds of places that we’d have to come together, collectively, and lobby the ministries; the tourism, and say, look, let’s work together to make Accra high profile.



“All those other places, the ministries work with club owners, work with different entertainment sectors and they have meetings and forums and they ask them how can we help you guys? What can we do to add more value to the entertainment, to the tourism, but like I stated before, Ghana is not there yet but with open-minded people that are willing to work together, we can open a lot of doors and make Ghana one of the top tourist destinations in Africa,” he said.



Big Slim, who owns the biggest nightclub in Nigeria, the Silverfox, the biggest and most successful nightlife hub in Africa, made this known in an interview with GhanaWeb.



Silver Fox has for the past years proven itself as a platinum destination for club life and nightlife.