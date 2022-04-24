Accra In Paris: France stops for Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana music has once again, after a long haul, left its mark on the continent of Europe after the unprecedented ‘Accra In Paris’ concert that was held last night April 23 in Paris, France.



In a close to 24 hours experience that started with a media tour, the world did not expect that the first leg (Paris In Accra) which was held in Accra last year and ended like a movie, would metamorphose into a full seasonal experience.



Put together by the French Embassy in Ghana and French Ambassador to Ghana H.E Anne Sophie Akosua Ave in partnership with astute media personality Nathan Kwabena Anokye-Adisi (Bola Ray) and his Empire Protocol, France literally stopped to enjoy authentic African music.



On the bill to perform at the highly anticipated concert were Ghanain greats Sarkodie Stonebwoy and Kwabena Kwabena alongside their french counterparts Passi and Orti. Somewhere in between, borne from a collaboration between both counties, singer Fameye hopped on stage to thrill fans with hs collaboration with Orti.



The event started somewhere around 8 PM in an already packed auditorium called the Elysee Montmartre and quickly jumped into the trending topic on social media in a matter of minutes.



Headline acts Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Kwabena Kwabena dished out back-to-back hit songs with the hyped-up fans comprised of all races singing along word for word.



Passi and Orti who are already household names did not disappoint either, as they performed collaborations they had made with Ghanaian acts.



Videos and pictures of the ‘successful’ event thronged social media, as fans started debating which artist performed best.



In the middle of the ‘enjoyment’ Ghanaians took a moment to heap praises on the French Ambassador as well as Bola Ray for putting together such an initiative.



Even 24 hours after the show has ended #AccraInParis remains a trending topic and for once Ghanaians truly believe that our music will soon absolutely penetrate the world market.



Meanwhile, this concert comes at a time where there is unending advocacy for systems to be put in place for Ghanaian music to break barriers, and ‘Accra In Paris’ has set the pace for many more initiatives like this to come.



Indeed, like Bola ray always puts it ‘trust the process not forgetting that ‘teamwork makes the dream work’