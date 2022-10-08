Accra FM's Nana Romeo wins 'Best Male Radio Host' award at TGAEA 2021

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra FM’s Nana Romeo has won the 'Best Male Radio Host' award at the just-ended Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards 2021.



The popular radio presenter hosts the station’s mid-morning show 'Ayekoo Ayekoo' from Monday to Friday.



On Saturdays, he hosts the station’s showbiz show Entertainment Capital.



The fourth edition of the awards was launched in August this year by Konamah Entertainment in Accra.



The Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards TGAEA is aimed at rewarding individuals who have excelled in the creative arts circles.



Addressing the media at the launch, which took place at the Miklin Hotel in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Scheme, Cecilia Gyase Konamah, disclosed that winners of the Man and Woman of the Year awards would be flown to Dubai by the courtesy of Fly Alliance Consult.



“Man and Woman of the Year are the flagship categories, and for someone to attain such height in the industry means a lot, for this reason, they deserve some treat, and we are doing just that with a trip to Dubai,” she said.



Aside from this, she revealed that there would be rewards for some veterans in the industry, in addition to plaques and souvenirs for other winners.



This year’s edition was under the theme: “Peace and Unity”.



It had 47 award categories, some of which include; Best News Anchor, Best Movie, Best Executive Producer of the Year, Face of TV Commercial, Discovery of the Year, Blogger of the Year, Man and Woman of the Year among others.



