Accra Academy to unveil recording studio

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

It has been revealed that the Accra Academy Senior High School is set to make public a recording studio set up for students over the weekend.



Veteran Recording and Sound Engineer, Zapp Mallet disclosed this on Y107.9FM’s LeaderBoard Series with Rev Erskine.



Noting his readiness to support a national initiative for the teaching and learning of musical instruments and music in schools, Zapp Mallet disclosed, “I will be ready to do that as the music plays an integral role in our society. We might even commission a recording studio at Accra Academy over the weekend and it will be the first of its kind.”



According to him, this feat will encourage others schools to emulate the system and promote the teaching and learning of music in the country. “We use music to learn and even teach. For example, we teach the multiplication table with music.”



He shared that there are some special needs schools that also use music therapy to teach students. “I hear of a lady who uses music therapy to teach to teach autistic students.”



The recording engineer who had his secondary education at the Accra Academy from 1975 to 1982 reiterated that he is ever ready to get involved in the introduction and promotion of music in schools nationwide.



The Accra Academy Senior High School has produced a number of quality artists and sound engineers in Ghana amongst a myriad of other industry experts.



Gafacci (Bleoo ’06), King of Accra (Bleoo ’05), Zapp Mallet (Bleoo ’82) are amongst a few sound engineers to have come out from the school while, Jerry Hansen (Bleoo ’47), first president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), KiDi (Bleoo ’12) and Danny Nettey (Bleoo ’88) are some music greats from Bleoo.