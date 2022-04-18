Abusive marriages: What some Ghanaians said about gospel singer Osinachi’s death

Entertainment of Monday, 18 April 2022

The recent death of Nigerian Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu ignited public conversation around abuse in marriages and relationships.



The late singer is said to have suffered persistent physical and other abuses leading to her death in the hands of her pastor-husband, Peter Nwachukwu.



Following this news, some Ghanaians have shared their thoughts and experiences about abusive marriages in an interview with Oman Channel.



Some of the respondents include a woman who said she was once a victim of such a marriage.



According to her, she was the subject of beatings in the hands of her former husband who did not hesitate to lay his hands on her even without recourse.



“When I got married, the man I lived with subjected me to beatings always. This is my own story, everybody that knows me can attest to this because my former husband is popular. Anytime he came home from outside, he will come and fight me leaving me with swollen eyes on some occasion,” she said.



According to the woman, she eventually left her 15-year-old marriage and has never regretted doing so. She thus urged other victims of abusive marriages to leave without hesitation to save their lives.



"He used to abuse me on occasions but it got severe after he married me officially. So I looked at my life and realized it could led me to death leaving behind my young children. So I packed up and left,” she said.



Other respondents urged victims of abusive marriages to seek their safety and sanity by leaving such marriages.



A man commended some female Ghanaian gospel artistes who reportedly left their marriages due to abuse and urged others to leave if necessary.



“Even if you are an artiste who is able to sing for the heavens to descend and your husband is abusive, you ought to leave. If you know within your heart that you are not the one at fault, it is not a sin to leave. The world can say whatever it likes about you but you don’t have to stay for the man to abuse you to death,” he added.



Osinachi Nwachukwu died from what many say is the result of abuse in the hands of her husband. Following her death, several persons close to the late singer have shared testimonies about the alleged abuse she suffered from her husband.



