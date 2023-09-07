Abrantie the Gentleman’s wife attacked me, fueled my fight with her husband – Elikem Kumordzie

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian fashion designer, Elikem Kumordzie, has shed more light on his feud with his colleague, ‘Abrantie the Gentleman’.



Earlier, at the 2022 Glitz Style Awards, Elikem Kumordzie modelled on the runway with his son, an act he considered unprecedented in the Ghanaian fashion industry.



Afterwards, ‘Abrantie the Gentleman’ during the ‘Rythymz on the Runway’ show brought his daughter on stage to climax the showcasing of his collection.



But shortly after, Elikem took to social media to claim the “modelling with kids” trendsetting title, a situation which resulted in an online feud with Abrantie.



In a rebuttal, ‘Abrantie the Gentleman’ totally disagreed with Elikem’s statement, adding that he was rather the first to set this trend when he introduced his child on stage at a fashion show in London.



The feud between these two Ghanaian fashion giants took a while to "wear off’.



However, recalling the incident during an interview with GhanaWebTV’s Talkertainment with Elsie Lamar, Elikem Kumordzie said he strongly believes that their feud was fueled by Abrantie’s wife.



According to him, Chantell Dapaah, Abrantie the Gentleman’s wife attacked him and this preceded their heated arguments online.



“I’ll say it! I highly suspect that it is Abrantie’s wife, Chantelle, who fueled our fight. I say this because he and I do not have a problem with him. However, when I made the post about being the first to bring the boy on stage, she came out first to attack me in my DM even before Abrantie said anything.

She was like; who said you’re the first? We did it in London, and I told her, hey cool down.



"If you did it first, I didn’t see that. This isn’t a fight. You did yours in the UK, outside the shores of Ghana. Mine was in Ghana. Abrantie said he drummed on too, but I brought the borborbor group on stage and we were not performing to recorded music. And about my son falling on stage, it was spontaneous, it fell in line with our plan,” he established.



Watch the video below:















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



EB/FNOQ