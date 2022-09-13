Abitemi shares reason for her 'Just the Beginning' EP

Music of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Born Abigail Yaa Lolade, Ghanaian sensation, Abitemi, has released her debut EP titled “Just the Beginning”.



Touted as the future of Afrobeat, Abitemi seems to have already gone through the drills and grills in the music space which is evident in her maiden EP.



Interviewed on Y107.9 FM’s “Y Lounge”, the Afrobeat singer shared her inspiration and creative process in producing a top-notch experience for listeners of her latest EP.



Speaking about the first track on the list, she disclosed her drive came from her ability to overcome one of the darkest moments in her life.



“Party mood is a song that was inspired during the times I was in my dark moments. I was sad and you know literally when you’re down you need someone to cheer you up and I did it myself. So I was so down. So when I finally came out of the moment, I decided to produce a song with a party vibe. Thinking about how I was feeling at that time and the energy I put into it, I was so surprised but proud because it did do some good to me. I was trying to talk about how sad I was and narrating how happy I am coming out of that moment and ready to party healed me,” she told Akosua Hanson.



Talking about one of her favourite songs on “Just the Beginning”, titled “Joshua Antony”, Abitemi mentioned that the sound was promptly produced from a freestyle.



“I went to Ivan’s studio to just do the freestyle of the song and he was like actually feeling it. He then went like he wanted to record this song and we just jumped to the studio and played the beat, I jammed on it and the song went right away. That was literally how we came about it. It’s all a vibe,” she added.



Abitemi’s “Just the Beginning” EP proves why she is tagged the ‘Future of Afrobeat’. Her seven-track EP captures every mood of its listeners with a staunch blend of Afro-Pop and Afrobeat.