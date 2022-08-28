Abimah Foundation launches Pageant for Female Entrepreneurs

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Source: Nankwe Online Gh

All is now set for the first-of-its-kind beauty pageant in Ghana, Miss Enterprise Ghana, an initiative of the Abimah Foundation, a female advocacy and empowerment movement championing human inclusion and gender equality.



Miss Enterprise Ghana (MEG), is a contest for young, beautiful, culture-oriented and business-smart girls between the ages of 18 to 30, who are ambitious, passionate and have start-up or business ideas that are scalable.



Briefing newsmen in Accra, Mr. Elijah Oduro, General Manager of 3D Events Management said successful applicants will be required to develop and present a business plan, amongst other activities, with the overall best emerging as winner with a cash prize of $2000 to start up the presented business and other business promotional activities worth $500.



According to him, winners in other categories will get consolation prizes and funding opportunities.



Considering the high level of moral decadence and unemployment amongst the youth of today, especially young girls, Abimah Foundation is organizing the Miss Enterprise Ghana pageant as an initiative to inspire smart and hardworking young girls who are seeking legitimate means to success without compromising morals.



It is an established fact that girl children are a part of the nation’s human resources and if properly educated and mentored, can yield a lot of benefits such as increased productivity, development of skills, increased output, economic change and improved quality of life leading to long-lasting national development.



Hence, Miss Enterprise Ghana is expected to create a platform for learning, development and inspiration for young girls. The pageant will highlight education, intelligence, leadership, independence, commitment to hard work, and entrepreneurship.



Mr. Oduro said the initiative has been able to reach out to over 3000 females of all ages across all tertiary schools in Ghana, markets and religious centres and other female interest groups, and this is just the beginning.



Besides, he said that 1000 young female entrepreneurs will be shortlisted at the first stage, after which 100 interviewed at the second stage and further shortlisted to 20. These 20 Contestants will advance to the third stage where they will be brought together for a period of 3months for drilling and coaching by industries’ best professionals in start-up and entrepreneurship, business development, branding, marketing & sales, etiquette, human management, finance and investment.



However, out of the 20, another top 10 will be selected based on an open test and moved into a camp house for 5 days where they will undergo further coaching, mentoring and other activities, after which a winner will emerge at a grand finale come 22nd October, 2022.



Abimah Foundation is a non-governmental and non-profit organization, with the zeal to empower youth through engagements, networks, information sharing and capacity building to lead change in their communities.



Miss Enterprise Ghana is proudly powered by Endless Production, Eventhub Ghana and 3D Events Management.