Abiana set to launch ‘Taste of Africa’ EP with mega concert on November 24

Music of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: Bernard Allotey, Contributor

Award-winning female vocalist, Eldah Dickson, known by her stage name ‘Abiana,’ is set to captivate music-loving audiences with the release of her highly anticipated Extended Play (EP) titled "Taste of Africa."



The "Taste of Africa" EP which is scheduled to be officially launched on Friday 24th November 2023 at the Alliance Francaise, near Airport City with a mega concert.



It will be a night of good music, an eclectic display of talent, show-stopping performance from Africa's finest female Vocalist Abiana, and her friends and other top artists in the industry including Amadzeba, Nat Brew, Kwabena Kwabena, Fameye, Epixode, Okyeame Kwame, Worlasi, Floewe from Eswatini and loads of amazing surprises.



The show starts at 7pm.



Abiana promises to deliver a show that offers a delectable blend of African sounds, vibrant rhythms, and soulful vocals that will transport listeners to the heart of the African continent.



Touching on what the public should expect from the upcoming EP, Abiana assured that she has curated a unique musical experience that encompasses the diversity and richness of Ghanaian cultures.



"Taste of Africa" is a powerful showcase of Abiana's incredible talent as both a singer and songwriter, fusing traditional African influences with contemporary elements to create a truly exceptional sound.



The EP consists of six tracks, each offering a distinct flavor and a compelling storytelling experience. Having already garnered massive recognition within the Ghanaian music industry, Abiana's "Taste of Africa" EP promises to be her most groundbreaking release yet.



With unparalleled artistry and a compelling musical vision, she continues to showcase vibrant and ever-evolving music to the global audience through various digital streaming platforms.



"Taste of Africa" EP will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer, enabling fans from around the world to savor the distinctive sounds of Africa after the release.



Abiana is poised to take the music industry by storm with the release of Taste of Africa. Her music combines traditional influences with contemporary sounds. Her powerful vocal prowess and captivating stage presence also create a musical experience that connects with audiences across the globe.



With a string of successful releases and electrifying live performances, Abiana continues to push the boundaries of African music and inspire listeners with her unique artistry.