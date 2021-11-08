Abiana holds successful launch concert for 'Alemle Lala' album

Entertainment of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: Elorm Beenie, Contributor

Abiana has arrived! She had a heavily attended and very successful album launch concert for her debut catalogue “Alemle Lala”.



Abiana did not only fill the place to capacity but gave attendees an extra reason and added value for showing up for her big night.



She performed songs on the album flawlessly at the event held at +233 Jazz Bar & Grill on the night of Saturday, November 6, 2021.



Her regal entry with 'Hewale' stunned the audience. She moved on to perform “Amen”, “My House”, “Ebaahi” and “Baby Mo” - well-brewed songs that’d pass for professionally produced urban African sounds with a global touch.



Her power-packed performance had everyone gleefully applauding her.



She performed 8 songs off the 12-tracked album released on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.



“Alemle Lala”, a Ghanaian parlance in Ga, she explains means “Songs From November”. The album is available for downloads and streams on major digital platforms across the world.



The album could be dislimbed into sub-genres like Highlife, Afrobeats, Afro Fusion/Afropop, Soul, Hiplife/Rap/Hiphop, Dancehall and American Pop.



Abiana performed a resounding acoustic with her guitar and it was quite scintillating. She performed with a 13-member band. Kuami Eugene pulled a surprise appearance on her during her performance. He also serenaded the audience with some of his hit songs after Abiana’s performance.



AJ Sarpong from Citi 97.3FM cum Citi TV was the MC for the show. Silicon House Productions handled the filming and other production activities of her performance.



Entertainment journalists and personalities like Andy Dosty, Prince (Don) Tsegah, Ameyaw Debrah, Elorm Beenie, David Mawuli, Kobby Kyei, Edward Blagogee, Abrantepa of GhanaWeb, Apiorkor (Citi TV), Ibrahim Ben Bako of Joy Prime TV among other notable media and Ghanaian music industry names attended.