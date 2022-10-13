You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 13Article 1642034

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abiana details how the media could impact her brand amid quest for negative news

Abiana details why she hasn't made waves yet

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, known by her stage name Abiana, has indicated that the media in Ghana are drawn towards negative news, rather than the positive, when promoting artistes.

Speaking with Abrantepa on E-Forum, she stated that for her to make a name for herself, she is supposed to be making negative trends.

“Do you know the reason why I have not blown? The reason is that there is no dirt on me. Let's say I fall and then my clothes reveal my naked body and I wasn't wearing a panty. I would have been everywhere.

“The Ghanaian media is kind of tilted towards the negative side. Immediately there is something negative you see all the media houses, I think it is something that some of them thrive on for the clickbait,” she expressed.

Supporting what she said with examples, Abiana mentioned that she has gotten used to the media not pushing her music.

“Look at funerals, look at how well-decorated funerals are in respect to even birthdays. It's something that we all do and it's normal, but I will not say, everyone. There are some genuine media outlets out there.

If she were to rate the level of support she has gotten from the media, Abiana said she would do 60:40.

“They can do more and more. The proportion of women in the industry is small and the fact that I am a great talent and I can sell Ghana to the world, they should support that,” she added.

Abiana is set to host a concert dubbed AbianaLive at Zen Gardens on October 15, 2022. She has promised to give patrons value for their money.



