Abiana credits Adom for her VGMA win

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Reigning Female Vocalist of the year, Abiana has said she may not be a household name in the Ghana music industry yet, but ‘Adom’ was on her side.



Speaking in an interview on Ghana’s number one weekend entertainment show, on Happy 98.9 FM, ‘Showbiz Xtra’ with host Doctar Cann, she said: "The board may have their criteria for choosing who wins which award, however, my song ‘Adun Lei’ proved my vocal prowess. A lot of people may not know me, but I believe grace contributed to my win."



She also mentioned that prior to winning the VGMA Vocalist of the year, she worked with Okyeame Kwame on his song ‘Bolgatanga Girl’ which won the ‘Record of the year’ award at the 2020 edition of the VGMAs.



"The board heard me on Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Bolgatanga Girl’ and when they finally heard my own piece, and how strong my vocals were, they decided I deserve the award," Abiana said.



She enumerated some of the good things winning the best female vocalist of the year has done for her career.



"Winning the award has confirmed that I am doing something good. It has opened more doors for me and people are expectant of my upcoming album,” she disclosed.



Abiana who is currently promoting her fourth single ‘Malani’ beat five other prolific vocalists, Efe Grace, Yaayaa, Adina, Cina Soul, and Enuonyam to win the coveted award.



In addition to the award-winning ‘Adun Lei’, she has two other songs ‘Amen’ and ‘Bo no ni’ to her credit.



The best Female Vocal performance unlike the popular awards which depend largely on public voting; is adjudged by the Academy and Boards as the Female artiste {solo} with the best vocal delivery/performance on any musical presentation which was released during the year under review.