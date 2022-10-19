You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 19Article 1645817

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abiana called out, referred to 'bitter' encounter with Okraku-Mantey

Musician, Abiana play videoMusician, Abiana

Award-winning Ghanaian female vocalist, Abiana, has topped trends over a video that captured her going hard on a young singer who auditioned for this year's music reality show, Mentor.

Abiana, a co-judge with Dancehall musician, Epixode, cut short the performance of a male singer who was exhibiting his talent in hopes of making it through the auditions stage.

"You are out, out, out, out," the female judge chanted while slapping her hands.

The singer whose performance was interrupted wouldn't believe his eyes as a voice called in the next person, causing him to exit the room.

Some social media users including some stakeholders in the music industry have described Abiana's move as "harsh".

In their countless posts and analysis, they noted that she could have at least given the singer an opportunity to perform just a few lines from the song he had chosen - KiDi's hit single Mon Bebe' - instead of sending him away without any just course.

From all indications, the Mentor judge wasn't impressed with the performance right from the introduction, the reason for her action.

A host of others also dug out Abiana's recent interview on United Showbiz with Nana Ama McBrown where she confirmed that a comment passed by Mark Okraku-Mantey, a former Mentor judge weighed her down although she took inspiration from it to better her craft.

Back in the day, Mark earned the tag of the "meanest" judge on the reality show due to his honest criticisms.

"What Mark said weighed me down. I never went for an audition after the incident, for over two or three times. I had to go home, learn and better myself for the next audition.

"Sometimes we should take critics in good faith. We should work on ourselves and come," said Abiana who shared her experience during her auditions for Mentor some years ago.

Check out the video and reactions below:










































