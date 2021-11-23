Abiana acknowledges growth of female Ghanaian musicians

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abiana commends female musicians



Abiana says female musicians are topping charts



Abiana insists there is no limitation for female singers



The reigning VGMA Best Female Vocalist, Abiana, has congratulated women in the music industry for beating all the odds and making their voices heard in and across the country.



The singer has noted that she feels pride in witnessing women producing hit songs and highlighting major events in Ghana.



Speaking in an interview on Hitz103.9FM, she recalled back in the day where there was just a handful of female musicians making waves in the industry. Now, according to Abiana, there are a large number of them in the game using available technologies and social media platforms to push their songs.



"When I was growing up, I only knew Becca and Efya. These two women, I only knew them but right now, there's a wider of women in the industry and they don't need to struggle because of the influx of technology and social media, it comes much easy. When they come up, they blow up through Tik Tok. It has encouraged people to just come in.



"People think that when women are in the industry they are limited. They think we will love to get married and do all kinds of things, the age factor and things. Now it is not like that, things have changed and more women are in the industry," Abiana said.



The 'Aduŋ Lei' hitmaker furthered: "I can hit my chest and say I can count 10 women now that are making hits. Like Gyakie, we are doing well... you can not deny the fact that women are extremely doing well nowadays. When you put a woman on stage, it is the same impact she'll be giving as a man on stage."