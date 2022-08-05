Abi Monage empowers women in latest single 'La BossChic'

Music of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: Richmond Addy

Abi Monage is out again months after her last release. Her latest, 'La Bosschic' is already in good standing in the charts market. With such a record, Abi Monage will become one of the fastest-growing brands to hold the fort for African music. Her style soothes and stands out as an authentic African indigene.



On 'La Bosschic', Abi Monage, raised the composition bar with thought-provoking lyrics that pierce and soften music lovers' hearts. Though sung in French, there is never a dull moment with the song as the producers, BigBrain and Rany, did a perfect job on the mixing, mastering, and arrangements, making it easy to connect with.



It tells a story of affluence, beauty, and class and will surprisingly be one of history’s records to spread its wing like a wildfire to the four corners of the world a few minutes after its release.



Born Abigail Broohm Armstrong, the 25-year-old singer, in 2019 took the industry by storm after she released her maiden single, 'Sugar' which became an instant hit.



