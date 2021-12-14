Abena Serwaa Ophelia dares ‘juju men’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Abena Serwaa Ophelia appreciates God



Quophi Okyeame hailed



Musician insists her help comes from God



Gospel musician and fashion designer Abena Serwaa Ophelia has vehemently denied claims her success in the fashion industry is as a result of spiritual assistance from a fetish.



Some years ago, the fashion designer was confronted with reports of having sought spiritual assistance to elevate her brand. However, she has insisted she owes her enviable success to God.



“I dare any juju man to lay claim to my glory with evidence. I don’t rely on juju, my success cannot be attributed to that”, Ophelia said on ‘Restoration With Stacy’.



“When God blesses someone, everything works perfectly for the fellow. Why do people assume everything good and classy is from the devil? Are we belittling God’s potency?” a puzzled Ophelia asked.



The singer has urged her fellow Christians and persons who appear to be entangled in difficult situations to keep their hopes high and communicate to God for a miracle. According to Abena Serwaa Ophelia, her resolve to rely on God has catapulted her to greatness hence, the narrative will be the same for persons who cast their burdens on God as well.



She said: “If you claim to be a Christian, you need to be strong in the Lord. God has shamed my enemies. All those allegations were untrue, they were baseless. Let’s learn to trust God. A time will come, your enemies will join you and celebrate your success.”



Meanwhile, Abena Serwaa Ophelia has paid glowing tribute to broadcaster Quophi Okyeame for his enormous contributions to her music and fashion careers. According to her, Quophi Okyeame played a pivotal role in her life when she had to rebrand from Ophelia Nyantakyi to Abena Serwaa Ophelia following her divorce.



Watch the interview below.



