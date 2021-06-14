Abena Korkor tops Twitter trends after appearing on ‘Special Edition’ of Date Rush

Entertainment of Monday, 14 June 2021

•Abena Korkor ‘shut down’ Twitter following her appearance on TV3’s Date Rush show





• Ms. Korkor became the topic of that particular night due to the fact that she has been plunged in series of scandals lately





• She got herself a date, a gentleman named Boy Kodark after which they made some donations to a Psychiatric hospital





Twitter 'exploded' following TV personality Abena Korkor’s appearance on TV3’s popular ‘matchmaking’ reality show, ‘Date Rush.’





The former TV3 presenter was captured as one of the participants who graced the show’s ‘Special Edition’ to select a ‘Date’ but this time around for a humanitarian course.





‘Dressed to kill’, Ms Korkor who was fully fitted in a tight-looking sequin dress matched with a pair of red Christian Louboutin heels was the centre of attraction when she walked onto the stage.





The ‘body hugging’ nature of the dress defined her curves and social media users could not help but drool over God’s perfect creation.





Notwithstanding the fact that she has been embroiled in series of controversies lately, her appearance on the show sparked further discussions and interest among Twitter users, thereby making her ‘number 1’ on the trends.





She managed to get herself a date in the person of contestant Boy Kodark, after which the 'couple' donated some relief items to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.





Ghanaian actor and Fashion designer, Elikem Kumordzie ‘The Tailor’ also featured on this particular edition of the show.







