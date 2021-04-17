Abena Korkor takes down completely naked photo, goes off social media

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Abena Korkor Addo has deleted her latest racy photo from Instagram just a few hours after she uploaded the photo and got social media users talking.



The former TV show after deleting the photo also announced that she was taking a little break from social media for a while.



This might be a decision Abena Korkor took before yesterday but the coincidence of her decision and the sentencing of Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo by an Accra Circuit Court after she shared a nude photo with her seven year old son online can not be overlooked.



Mind you, the photo was on the page and getting some serious reaction until it emerged in the news space that Her Honour Christina Cann has sentenced Akuapem Poloo.



As of this morning, she has not posted anything news that suggests that she meant what she said.



Well, whatever the case may be, we pray she gets the needed healing before she comes back online.