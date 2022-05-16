Abena Korkor should monetize her nude content – Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yvonne Nelson shares opinion on Abena Korkor’s viral nude pictures



Abena Korkor trends on Twitter after the release of her nude pictures



Calls for Abena Korkor’s arrest heighten



Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has advised popular socialite, Abena Korkor, to monetize her nude content online and desist from showcasing it for free.



The Ghanaian socialite has been trending consistently on Twitter following the release of her nude pictures that took social media by storm a week ago.



There have been wild condemnations from netizens, with many calling for Abena’s arrest.



But Yvonne, who believes that social media isn’t a safe space to operate, has asked Korkor to create an Onlyfans page for her adult content.



“If it is something she wants to do professionally, I believe there are websites and avenues like Onlyfans, where she can commercialize and make money from them. She shouldn’t be showing all 0f these for free,” she stated during a discussion on United Showbiz.



While others think Abena Korkor should be arrested for publishing obscene materials in public, Yvonne Nelson thinks that she is an adult and should be allowed to take control of her life.



“I feel like we don’t have the right to talk about anyone in that manner. She is an adult and its just that the content she puts out are adult content. She has family and her family members should be the ones concerned about these things. We are in no position to judge her,” she added.



Watch the video below:



