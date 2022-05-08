Abena Korkor chases Medikal

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Abena Korkor Addo, has asked Medikal to pay him some royalties for throwing the spotlight on her, in his new single.



Medikal released a new hit song titled ‘Abena Korkor’ which has since been banging on the airwaves and at various events.



The cover artwork of this particular track has a cartoon portrait of Abena Korkor holding a stack of money fully embroidered on it.



Asides from the fact that the song was named after Korkor, there were parts of the track that touched on her ‘name dropping spree’, that is, mentioning names of celebrities she claims to have slept with.



“I am Abena Korkor. I kiss and tell,” Medikal mentioned in a part of the song.



Following the release of the popular jam, Abena Korkor has been captured on several occasions on social media, jamming to it with full excitement.



Korkor seemed happy that she somewhat inspired a song from the award-winning rapper.



But in a new twist to events, Abena Korkor in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Elsie Lamar is asking to be paid some monies for the use of her name in the song.



“Medikal needs to pay me royalties for using my name for a song. Medikal, wherever you are come and pay me for using my name in your song. You used my name and never told me. I woke up once morning to hearing ‘Abena Korkor wudi a meka. I’m also going to use her name for a song,” she stated on the VGMA red carpet.



Asked whether Medikal’s name is on her famous list, Abena Korkor said;

“I think I can see an M….but when I see it properly, I’ll let you know.”



Watch the video below



