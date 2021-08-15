Abena Korkor also body shames men by describing size of their manhood – Vida Adutwumwaa

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Entertainment pundit Vida Adutwumwaa has called out Abena Korkor for continuously body shaming men



• She has charged women to condemn her acts just like how they do to men who body shame women



• She stressed that Abena paved the way for A-Plus to body shame her





Entertainment Pundit, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng has stated that Abena Korkor on several occasions have body shamed men she alleged to have had sexual intercourse with through her numerous exposés.



To this, Vida speaking on Blogger’ Forum with Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV noted that Abena Korkor put herself out for musician, A-Plus to body shame her.



She argued that a majority of women are quick to judge men who body shame their gender but fail to speak against women who do same to men.



“When I saw A-Plus’ videos I didn’t know how to react, it was a mixed feeling for me. There was a bit of body shaming but you ask yourself, women are comfortable body shaming men but in the opposite case, women get angry when men body shame them.



“Abena Korkor has been heard a number of times, describing the manhood of men from small to big. She has said it all, so if you are comfortable saying that in public, you also push other men to also look at you and pick a spot on your body and also body shame you with that. In as much as I don’t support it, Abena Korkor somehow called that bash on herself because she started describing the size of the penis of men she had slept with just to disgrace them,” she told host Abrantepa.



Vida added: “The issue now is that Abena wants these men she have called out to admit that they had sexual intercourse with her because she said so. I think you have a problem as a woman if all you want is for a man to admit to sleeping with you... A-Plus said in his video that she is out with a new product and needs the buzz around her to sell those products and lo and behold I saw her a few days ago displaying those products. This means that it is well calculated, I support A-Plus saying that we have to put a stop to Abena publicly ridiculing the men she has slept with… she just drops a few WhatsApp chats and everybody believes her."



A-Plus in his recent feud with the mental health advocate rained insult on her and also described her body as an "improper fraction". H has however rendered an apology to women who might have been affected by his comments.



He shared a bikini photo of Abena with the caption: “A scientific definition of an improper fraction ???????????????????? Asɛ long division. You did a post about me and blocked comments. Bɔlamni a ɔwɔ strategy ???????????????????? wani da hɔ sɛ boa ɔwɔ. #kɔgyim!”





Watch the video below:





