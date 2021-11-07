Abeiku Santana is RTP Personality of the Year!

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned broadcaster Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey aka Abeiku Santana has been crowned RTP Personality of the Year at the 2021 edition of the event.



The famous radio presenter with Accra-based Okay FM beat competition from Afia Pokuaa (Okay FM), Stacy Amoateng (Platinum Network), Bernard Avle (Citi FM), Nana Ama McBrown (UTV), Patrick Osei Agyemang (Adom TV), Agyemang Prempeh (Power FM) and Giovanni Caleb (TV3) to win the topmost award.



“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude to have been selected among other qualified nominees to receive this Overall Radio & Television Personality of the year 2020/2021”, said the ace radio presenter whose audience appeal keeps soaring.



Abeiku Santana, the host of Okay FM’s Drive Time show, also expressed utmost gratitude to his employers, office colleagues, wife, family, friends, and fans for the unflinching support.



Organised by Big Events Ghana, the 11th edition of the RTP Awards was held in Accra on Saturday, November 6, 2021.



The Radio and Television Personality Awards recognizes outstanding media personalities whose work show exemplary leadership towards building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.



